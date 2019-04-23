Attorney: Fake German heiress had 'ambitious' business plans

Photo: CBS News

NEW YORK (AP) - A defense attorney says fake German heiress Anna Sorokin was merely "buying time" and intended to pay back the friends and banks she's accused of swindling.

Attorney Todd Spodek told a Manhattan jury in his closing argument Tuesday that Sorokin had ambitious business plans and never intended to commit a crime. He said Sorokin led an unethical and unorthodox lifestyle but was "enabled every step of the way by a system that favors people with money."

Prosecutors say Sorokin bilked people and businesses out of $275,000 over a 10-month period. They say she peddled bogus bank statements in applying for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club.

Deliberations are expected later Tuesday.