Attorney discusses lawsuit challenging taxing district expected to raise money for new $500 million LSU arena

BATON ROUGE — Attorney William Most joined the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday to discuss a lawsuit challenging the taxing district expected to raise money for a new $500 million arena on LSU's campus.

Most believes that the board members of the economic development district have been "cagey" about what the taxes are going to be used for, because if they admit that it's going to be used for public improvement like an arena then there has to be an election.

"Maybe they're okay with the government taking money out of their pocket without their consent and secretly moving that money to a development project that has it's own set of potential legal issues," Most said.

Most clarified that the lawsuit is not about trying to stop the construction of the arena but rather letting people choose whether or not they approve of the new tax.

"If you're going to tax people to support this privately developed arena and use taxpayer money for it you have to let the taxpayers choose, let the voters choose. What you can't do is secretly funnel money away from taxpayers without their consent and use it on a private development project."

The lawsuit, originally filed in December 2025, has yet to receive a formal response from the Attorney General's Office.

The main contention in the lawsuit is that the district purposely contains no voters, only businesses, to avoid an election.

Most said the new tax would be a problem for businesses as he claims the economic development district has indeterminate boundaries, meaning businesses would not know if they're subject to the taxes or not.