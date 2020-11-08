Attempted murder suspect arrested of N. I-110 chase

BATON ROUGE - Police said they arrested a man accused of an early September shooting on Adams Avenue after a vehicle pursuit that started on North I-110 Wednesday.

26-year-old John Sterling was booked on charges attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated flight and resisting an officer.

Police said Sterling led several police units on a vehicle pursuit that traveled for about two miles and exceeded the speed limit after officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 500 block of North I-110.

Once the chase ended, it was determined that Sterling is accused in connection with a shooting that happened just before 4 a.m. in the 3800 block of Adams Avenue back on Sept. 6. Investigators said Sterling pulled out a firearm and began firing several times at a vehicle that was traveling westbound up the street.

A single victim was hit in the left shoulder, fled the scene and eventually received treatment for the gunshot wound at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

Baton Rouge Police said Sterling was later identified as the shooter in a six person photo line-up by the victim.