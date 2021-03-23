Latest Weather Blog
Attack seen on Zoom led police to murder victims
LOS ANGELES, Ca. - An attack witnessed on a Zoom video call led police to a pair of murder victims Monday.
A man and a woman, both in their 60s, were found stabbed to death in their Altadena home. NBC Los Angeles reports the man was found in the driveway and the woman was found inside the house.
Officials said the female victim was on a Zoom call with a colleague at the time of the attack. That person witnessed both attacks and called 911. During a police investigation of the scene, a man drove up to the home in the victim's missing car and claimed that he also lived at the house.
Authorities identified the man as Robert Cotton, 32, and booked him on two counts of murder.
The investigation is ongoing, and Cotton's relationship to the victims is unknown.
