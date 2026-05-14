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ATM stolen from bank with forklift

8 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, August 23 2017 Aug 23, 2017 August 23, 2017 1:39 PM August 23, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CONWAY, Ark.-The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for stealing an ATM from a bank August 16.

The ATM was removed with a forklift from a First Service Bank around 3:00 a.m. The ATM was torn from its foundation before it was loaded onto a truck.

People with information should contact Detective Williams at 501-450-6130.

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Information provided by the Conway Police Department.

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