ATM stolen from bank with forklift

CONWAY, Ark.-The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for stealing an ATM from a bank August 16.

The ATM was removed with a forklift from a First Service Bank around 3:00 a.m. The ATM was torn from its foundation before it was loaded onto a truck.

People with information should contact Detective Williams at 501-450-6130.

Information provided by the Conway Police Department.