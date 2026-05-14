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ATM stolen from bank with forklift
CONWAY, Ark.-The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for stealing an ATM from a bank August 16.
The ATM was removed with a forklift from a First Service Bank around 3:00 a.m. The ATM was torn from its foundation before it was loaded onto a truck.
People with information should contact Detective Williams at 501-450-6130.
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Information provided by the Conway Police Department.
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