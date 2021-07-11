78°
Latest Weather Blog
Atlas Strength Shop changing the views on what it means to powerlift
Trending News
Atlas Strength Shop in Baton Rouge is not your typical gym. A quick glance, will show you guys lifting kegs, cars and other random heavy objects. It's a strongman gym that prides itself on taking the nonconventional route when it comes to training for a strongman competition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seventeen year old with rare heart condition gets upgraded ride
-
Man rescued from Atchafalaya after viral stunt shows him jumping off Basin...
-
LSU, Southern offer La. 14-year-old spelling bee champion a full-ride scholarship
-
Man rescued after stunt on Basin Bridge
-
Former prosecutor among handful indicted in money laundering scheme