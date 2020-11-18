Atlanta leaders ask NBA to change All-Star Game site

ATLANTA- Atlanta city leaders are asking the NBA to move the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte after North Carolina lawmakers passed legislation seen as limiting LGBT protections.



Atlanta's City Council introduced a resolution Tuesday asking the NBA to move the game to Atlanta after North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory signed a law critics called discriminatory against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons.



The North Carolina law prevents Charlotte and other local governments from approving LGBT protections at restaurants, hotels and stores.



Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Tom Murray said in a statement that officials are concerned about the legislation and continue hearing about potential event cancellations.



NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement the league is hopeful Charlotte and North Carolina can work through their differences long before the game.

