Atlanta grocery store dispute over mask turns deadly; 1 dead 2 injured

Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

ATLANTA - Deputies say a patron of an Atlanta-area grocery store shot and killed a cashier after the two argued about a mask, CNN reports.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox says the suspect walked into the Big Bear Supermarket at South DeKalb Mall in Decatur and began to argue with the cashier over a mask. 

Maddox revealed minimal details in regards to the argument, simply saying it was over a face mask.

The suspect shot the cashier and she died from her injuries, Maddox confirmed during a Monday news conference.

A reserve deputy happened to be working security at the store and he fired at the suspect, who returned fire. 

Both were injured during the shootout and rushed to local hospitals.

CNN reports that the reserve deputy, a 30-year veteran of the force, is in stable condition.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and DeKalb County Police.

