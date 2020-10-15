Latest Weather Blog
Atlanta Falcons reportedly shutting down facility after multiple positive COVID tests
ATLANTA, Georgia - The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly closing their facilities in response to an uptick in the team's COVID cases, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Falcons‘ official this morning: “Still working through details, can tell you we’re not at four confirmed.” https://t.co/6oKSiSQToZ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020
Falcons are shutting down their facility after multiple positive tests, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020
Schefter reported the closure early Thursday morning, saying when at least four players tested positive for novel coronavirus that morning, the team’s training facility was immediately shuttered.
The Falcons had been scheduled to face off against the Vikings on Sunday, October 18. But with multiple team members testing positive for novel coronavirus, that game is in jeopardy.
According to the Falcon's website, as of Wednesday, Oct. 14 the team entered the NFL's supplemental intensive protocols at IBM Performance Field.
The website explained that NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, in consultation with medical experts, determines when a club must follow the Post Exposure COVID Procedures, as well as when they are relieved of these additional steps.
The requirements include daily testing of all players and individuals who are associated closely with the players (these persons being referred to as Tier 1 and 2 individuals.)
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
