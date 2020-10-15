Atlanta Falcons reportedly shutting down facility after multiple positive COVID tests

ATLANTA, Georgia - The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly closing their facilities in response to an uptick in the team's COVID cases, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Falcons‘ official this morning: “Still working through details, can tell you we’re not at four confirmed.” https://t.co/6oKSiSQToZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Falcons are shutting down their facility after multiple positive tests, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Schefter reported the closure early Thursday morning, saying when at least four players tested positive for novel coronavirus that morning, the team’s training facility was immediately shuttered.

The Falcons had been scheduled to face off against the Vikings on Sunday, October 18. But with multiple team members testing positive for novel coronavirus, that game is in jeopardy.

According to the Falcon's website, as of Wednesday, Oct. 14 the team entered the NFL's supplemental intensive protocols at IBM Performance Field.