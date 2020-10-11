78°
Atlanta Falcons fire coach Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff

Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were let go from the team, says an ESPN report.

The Falcons started the 2020 season 0-5 for the first time since 1997 after a Sunday loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Owner of the Falcons, Arthur Blank, posted a tweet in regards to the termination of Dimitroff and Quinn below saying that they have resented him, the Falcons, and the organization. 

