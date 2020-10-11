78°
Atlanta Falcons fire coach Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff
ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were let go from the team, says an ESPN report.
The Falcons started the 2020 season 0-5 for the first time since 1997 after a Sunday loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Owner of the Falcons, Arthur Blank, posted a tweet in regards to the termination of Dimitroff and Quinn below saying that they have resented him, the Falcons, and the organization.
BREAKING NEWS: General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020
Arthur Blank speaks on the departure of Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/UHCq95qBe9— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020
