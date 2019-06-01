74°
Atlanta-area teens sentenced for plot to attack high school

Tuesday, May 14 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WSB-TV
ATLANTA (AP) - Two teens who admitted to planning a deadly attack on their high school outside Atlanta have been sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.
  
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 19-year-old Alfred Dupree and 18-year-old Victoria McCurley pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.
  
Investigators say they planned to use flammable devices, such as Molotov cocktails, to attack fellow students and teachers at Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia.
  
They were arrested in October 2017, when both were 17.
  
Investigators found weapons and explosives in McCurley's home and journals inside Dupree's with what prosecutors called a "kill list" including names of students and teachers.
  
The journal included a passage that read: "I just want to kill as many people as I can."
