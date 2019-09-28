74°
Latest Weather Blog
Atlanta airport worker killed in freak accident on tarmac
ATLANTA (AP) - Police say a worker at an airport in Atlanta died in an accident on the tarmac earlier this week.
News outlets reported Friday that a bag-loading vehicle pinned the unidentified employee against an airplane Wednesday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The victim later died at a hospital.
Atlanta police tell the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that no charges are expected at this point. Authorities have not released the victim's name.
The victim was an employee with G2 Secure Staff LLC, which does contract work for United Airlines.
In a statement, G2 said it was "devastated" by the incident.
United Airlines offered condolences to the victim's family and says it is reviewing details of the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
-
Laine Hardy surprises elementary students in Central
-
One injured in overnight shooting on Braewood Ave.
-
Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash set for this weekend
-
Party with Hardy: American Idol winner gears up for homecoming bash
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese