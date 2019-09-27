75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Atlanta airport worker killed in freak accident on tarmac

1 hour 29 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 September 27, 2019 9:54 PM September 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA (AP) - Police say a worker at an airport in Atlanta died in an accident on the tarmac earlier this week.
  
News outlets reported Friday that a bag-loading vehicle pinned the unidentified employee against an airplane Wednesday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The victim later died at a hospital.
  
Atlanta police tell the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that no charges are expected at this point. Authorities have not released the victim's name.
  
The victim was an employee with G2 Secure Staff LLC, which does contract work for United Airlines.
  
In a statement, G2 said it was "devastated" by the incident.
  
United Airlines offered condolences to the victim's family and says it is reviewing details of the incident.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days