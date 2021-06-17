Latest Weather Blog
Athletic training director Jack Marucci moves to new position at LSU
BATON ROUGE - LSU's longtime athletic director, a trusted trainer who carried the program through three football national championships and ran a staff that was involved in 17 other national titles in various sports, is leaving his position to become Director of Performance Innovation within the department, The Advocate reports.
Jack Marucci served as the university's athletic training director for 25 years and is known for encouraging LSU to pursue research and innovations in sports medicine.
The institution announced Wednesday that Marucci would be transferring to a new position within the athletic department so as to oversee the university's sports science team.
In his new role, the 57-year-old trainer will focus on leading the athletic department's research in sports medicine and help to create a program to keep former players involved with the athletic department in their post-career years.
The Advocate notes that Marucci's new position is believed to be the first of its kind in college athletics.
Trending News
With Marucci moving on to another role, LSU is looking to hire a new athletic director.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amendments suggested to Ascension Parish moratorium
-
Residents in Morning Glen contemplate next steps fearing another flood
-
Massive inferno at Hola Nola Foods facility likely sparked by electrical issue
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Employees fear 19 reports filed about broken prison cells fell...
-
Amazon investing $200M into new facility at former Cortana Mall site