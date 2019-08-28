AT&T workers strike ends, employees to return to work

The Communications Workers of American says its plans to notify AT&T management that the strike is over.

Employees across several states went on strike due to alleged unfair labor practices during negotiations for a new contract. Louisiana employees also participated in the strike. The CWA District 3 made the announcement about the end of the strike Wednesday.

They released the following statement.

District 3 leadership and the bargaining team appreciate the spirit and solidarity shown by your protest against the company's unfair labor practices over the last 4 days. The company saw how seriously you and your members took the protest and that you would not stop until they bargained with us in good faith. Your actions will never be forgotten by us or by your brothers and sisters across the country.

Bargaining unit employees at AT&T Southeast, Utility Operations, and AT&T Billing are expected to return to work by noon.