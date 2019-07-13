73°
AT&T waiving overage fees for customers impacted by Barry

Saturday, July 13 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - AT&T says it will not charge customers for any overages incurred amid Hurricane Barry.

The company sent out a text alert to customers Saturday morning saying anyone in the path of the storm will not be charged for overages from Friday to Thursday, July 18.

Unlimited talk, text and data access will be provided to customers in 22 parishes – Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Lafayette, Acadiana, Iberia, Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. Tammany, West Baton Rouge, St. Landry and Ascension.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but billing will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.

