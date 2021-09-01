AT&T says 94 percent of Louisiana network has been restored

BATON ROUGE - After experiencing major outages throughout southeast Louisiana during Hurricane Ida, AT&T says most of the state's service is back to normal.

The cellular provider said Wednesday evening that Louisiana's network was operating at around 94 percent. The company said it's shifted focus to restoring service in parishes hit hardest like Lafourche, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne.

Read the full statement from AT&T below.

Our wireless network in Louisiana continues to improve and is currently operating at more than 94 percent of normal. We continue to focus on restoring service to areas that were hit hardest by the storm, including Lafourche, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne Parishes. We now have a total of 23 on-air mobile cell site solutions supporting customers and first responders.

Despite commercial power outages, all of our wireline centers remain in service as we continue to place and refuel generators. Customers in affected areas may still be experiencing wireline service interruptions due to storm damage and commercial power outages in their area. Our teams are working around the clock to repair damage as quickly as possible. Our wireline customers can visit att.com/outages to sign up for one-time service restoration text alerts for internet and TV.

Our teams are also closely monitoring Ida’s storm path in the northeast and any severe weather impacts. We are dedicated to our restoration efforts in Louisiana and will continue to work around the clock until service is restored.