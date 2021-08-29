75°
AT&T lifting data limits for users affected by Hurricane Ida

Sunday, August 29 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AT&T is temporarily lifting its data caps for users living in areas affected by Hurricane Ida. 

The cellular provider sent a message to users alerting that the company is waiving overage fees from Aug. 29 to Sep. 4 for users who do not already have unlimited data.

Keep up with the latest developments for Hurricane Ida here

