AT&T lifting data limits for users affected by Hurricane Ida

AT&T is temporarily lifting its data caps for users living in areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

The cellular provider sent a message to users alerting that the company is waiving overage fees from Aug. 29 to Sep. 4 for users who do not already have unlimited data.

For those in the path of #Ida who have @ATT but not unlimited data, you won’t be charged for going over ???? pic.twitter.com/zUlMgblscc — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) August 29, 2021

