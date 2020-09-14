76°
Argument in parking lot of Rieger Road clinic results in wreck with injuries
BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, around 6 a.m., a spat between two individuals resulted in a crash with injuries on Rieger Road, officials say.
Accident with injury: Reiger Rd. at Exchequer Dr— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 14, 2020
Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Baton Rouge Methadone Clinic, which is located within the 11000 block of Rieger Road.
Apparently, a driver was dropping a second person off there when the two got into an argument. As a result, authorities say the driver sped out of the parking lot, hitting a second vehicle and two people.
The crash was cleared by 6:45 a.m. and officials say those hurt suffered only minor injuries.
