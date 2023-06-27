94°
At least two dead after wreck involving ambulance in Pointe Coupee Parish
LABARRE - Two people died after an ambulance collided with a Coke truck on LA-1 late Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on LA-1 at Deaton Lane. It was unclear what caused the wreck, but it appeared an Acadian ambulance and the delivery truck collided head-on.
This is a developing story.
