At least two dead after wreck involving ambulance in Pointe Coupee Parish

Tuesday, June 27 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LABARRE - Two people died after an ambulance collided with a Coke truck on LA-1 late Tuesday morning. 

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on LA-1 at Deaton Lane. It was unclear what caused the wreck, but it appeared an Acadian ambulance and the delivery truck collided head-on.

This is a developing story. 

