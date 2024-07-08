82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
At least three dead as Beryl rips through Texas coast, pushes into Louisiana

3 hours 10 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, July 08 2024 Jul 8, 2024 July 08, 2024 7:37 PM July 08, 2024 in News
Source: KTRK
By: WBRZ Staff

ATASCORITA, Texas - Three people were killed as Beryl rolled through the Texas coast and continued its path of destruction into northern Louisiana. 

The Louisiana Department of Health said a 31-year-old woman was killed in Benton after a tree fell on her home. 

A man and a woman are dead after Hurricane Beryl sent a tree through their Houston-area homes, officials with Harris Country said Monday. 

A 911 caller reported a tree had fallen through the roof of the man's home and that the man was unresponsive, KTRK reported. The fire department later confirmed the man had died. 

The second incident happened after a tree fell through the roof of a 911 caller's grandmother's home, KTRK reports. The 74-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

Beryl killed at least 10 people on its path through the Caribbean before hitting the United States. 

The storm ripped through Texas beach towns, knocking out power and causing widespread damages. 

As Beryl pushed into Houston, roads flooded and more than 2 million people were without power. 

