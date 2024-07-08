Latest Weather Blog
At least three dead as Beryl rips through Texas coast, pushes into Louisiana
ATASCORITA, Texas - Three people were killed as Beryl rolled through the Texas coast and continued its path of destruction into northern Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health said a 31-year-old woman was killed in Benton after a tree fell on her home.
Tornado south of Shreveport near Elm Grove, LA.! pic.twitter.com/0cezpcKCM6— Raised In Louisiana (@SwampCajun63) July 8, 2024
A man and a woman are dead after Hurricane Beryl sent a tree through their Houston-area homes, officials with Harris Country said Monday.
Managed to make it to Houston right before Beryl hit, but we, like the 2.1 million in the area, currently don’t have power.— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) July 8, 2024
Praying generator holds up.
There’s been at least 3 storm-related deaths. Lots of flooding. Awful winds.
Power went out at station. pic.twitter.com/aKilzmUf1y
A 911 caller reported a tree had fallen through the roof of the man's home and that the man was unresponsive, KTRK reported. The fire department later confirmed the man had died.
The second incident happened after a tree fell through the roof of a 911 caller's grandmother's home, KTRK reports. The 74-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the scene.
??BERYL DEATHS REPORTED?? ->> https://t.co/AWr6nrc9CC— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 8, 2024
Two Houston residents are reported dead after trees fell on their homes during Hurricane Beryl, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/19tJkN0e4Z
Beryl killed at least 10 people on its path through the Caribbean before hitting the United States.
The storm ripped through Texas beach towns, knocking out power and causing widespread damages.
?? South Loop @ Scott St#Beryl storm debris whipped into these power lines @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/CD3HQHzO1f— KPRC 2 Bryce Newberry (@KPRC2Bryce) July 8, 2024
HURRICANE BERYL STORM DAMAGE in Jamaica Beach, Texas with homes destroyed and debris strewn about after a tornado touched down overnight. (Brett Adair, LSM)— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 8, 2024
TRACK BERYL: https://t.co/Gl795XJZhQ#Beryl pic.twitter.com/6yAoLlJPul
As Beryl pushed into Houston, roads flooded and more than 2 million people were without power.
Photos from Downtown Houston at @HCSOJail. Turn Around Don't Drown. #HouNews #HouWX pic.twitter.com/H76VZPfUry— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 8, 2024
Inner eye wall of Hurricane #Beryl passing over downtown #Houston . Strongest winds yet. Gust 70+— Trace Smith (@Trace_Smith51) July 8, 2024
?? @KPRC2? ?@BlakeMathews08? pic.twitter.com/QIkDNhZURI
