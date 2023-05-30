71°
At least one person killed in shooting off South Sherwood Forest
BATON ROUGE - Officials said the coroner's office was called to a shooting off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Tuesday.
The shooting happened on Wentling Avenue, near Laser Tag Baton Rouge, shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials said the coroner's office responded to the scene, meaning at least one person was killed.
WBRZ has reached out to the coroner's office and law enforcement for more information.
