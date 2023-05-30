71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

At least one person killed in shooting off South Sherwood Forest

1 hour 1 minute 12 seconds ago Tuesday, May 30 2023 May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 5:59 AM May 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials said the coroner's office was called to a shooting off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Tuesday. 

The shooting happened on Wentling Avenue, near Laser Tag Baton Rouge, shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials said the coroner's office responded to the scene, meaning at least one person was killed.

Watch live news broadcasts here

WBRZ has reached out to the coroner's office and law enforcement for more information. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days