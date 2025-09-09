69°
At least one person hurt in shooting, victim found on Byron Avenue
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured at least one person Monday night.
BRPD says that a man with a gunshot wound was found along Byron Avenue near Maple Drive, though officers believe that the actual shooting may have occurred elsewhere.
The victim's condition is currently unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact law enforcement.
