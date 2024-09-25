91°
At least one person dead after early-morning crash in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE - At least one person was killed in a crash that happened Wednesday morning at a major intersection in Ascension Parish.
State police said the crash happened at the intersection of LA-70 and LA-3127 Wednesday morning, but did not specify a time. Law enforcement said at least one person died in the crash, but the extent of any other injuries was still being examined.
This is a developing story.
