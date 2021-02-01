44°
Latest Weather Blog
At least one injured in overnight North Ardenwood area incident, officials say
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ is looking into reports of a possible shooting on North Ardenwood, early Monday (Feb. 1) morning.
Officials say at least one person sustained minor injuries in an incident that unfolded that drew law enforcement to the area shortly after 1 a.m.
Authorities have yet to confirm specific details in relation to the situation, and this article will be updated as additional information is obtained; please check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Possible shooting on N. Ardenwood injures one early Monday morning
-
Sunday Journal: New year, new beginnings at St. James
-
Party stores staying busy even in pandemic with canceled Mardi Gras
-
Trash pile in the middle of Baton Rouge causing problems for some...
-
Party stores staying busy even in pandemic with canceled Mardi Gras
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary