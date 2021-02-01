44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
At least one injured in overnight North Ardenwood area incident, officials say

1 hour 49 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 February 01, 2021 5:39 AM February 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ is looking into reports of a possible shooting on North Ardenwood, early Monday (Feb. 1) morning.

Officials say at least one person sustained minor injuries in an incident that unfolded that drew law enforcement to the area shortly after 1 a.m.

Authorities have yet to confirm specific details in relation to the situation, and this article will be updated as additional information is obtained; please check back for updates.

