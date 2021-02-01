At least one injured in overnight North Ardenwood area incident, officials say

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ is looking into reports of a possible shooting on North Ardenwood, early Monday (Feb. 1) morning.

Officials say at least one person sustained minor injuries in an incident that unfolded that drew law enforcement to the area shortly after 1 a.m.

Authorities have yet to confirm specific details in relation to the situation, and this article will be updated as additional information is obtained; please check back for updates.