One killed, another hurt in shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment complex

1 hour 16 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, March 26 2024 Mar 26, 2024 March 26, 2024 4:47 PM March 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another person was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex along Wooddale Boulevard on Tuesday. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the Colonial Terrace apartment complex. One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

No more information about the shooting or the victim was available. 

