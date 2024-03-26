74°
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another person was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex along Wooddale Boulevard on Tuesday.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the Colonial Terrace apartment complex. One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
No more information about the shooting or the victim was available.
