At least one dead as Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized lift boat near Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE - On Wednesday, U.S. Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels continue to search the waters for a dozen people who were aboard a large lift boat that capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon.

According to the Coast Guard, a total of 19 people were aboard the 129-foot Seacor Power commercial lift boat when it capsized around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday morning that rescuers recovered the body of one of the missing crew members. So far, six people have been rescued.

Officials said the boat had flipped over and was submerged in about 55 feet of water.

When the vessel first capsized Tuesday, powerful wind gusts were reaching 117 mph in the area where it began to sink. Video posted on social media showed the choppy conditions out in the Gulf of Mexico on that day.