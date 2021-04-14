63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

At least one dead as Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized lift boat near Grand Isle

1 day 13 hours 29 seconds ago Monday, April 12 2021 Apr 12, 2021 April 12, 2021 11:00 PM April 12, 2021 in Top Story
By: News Staff

GRAND ISLE - On Wednesday, U.S. Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels continue to search the waters for a dozen people who were aboard a large lift boat that capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon.

According to the Coast Guard, a total of 19 people were aboard the 129-foot Seacor Power commercial lift boat when it capsized around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday morning that rescuers recovered the body of one of the missing crew members. So far, six people have been rescued.

Officials said the boat had flipped over and was submerged in about 55 feet of water.

When the vessel first capsized Tuesday, powerful wind gusts were reaching 117 mph in the area where it began to sink. Video posted on social media showed the choppy conditions out in the Gulf of Mexico on that day. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days