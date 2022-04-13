78°
At least one dead after vehicle bursts into flames, shuts down I-110 South

Wednesday, April 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed and burst into flames in the middle of a busy interstate Wednesday.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the driver's car hit the guardrail around near the North 22nd Street exit, flipped onto its side and then caught fire. The driver was trying to get out of the car, but deceased when first responders arrived. 

Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunfire at the scene, though firefighters said the sounds were the tires on the car exploding. 

The coroner's office was called to investigate the death. 

This is a developing story. 

