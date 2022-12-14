74°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found dead Wednesday morning after overnight motorcycle crash
ZACHARY - A man was found dead Wednesday morning after an overnight motorcycle crash.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called when someone noticed a motorcycle in a ditch along Port Hudson-Pride Road with a dead body nearby.
Deputies said it appeared the man lost control of the motorcycle and crashed sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning and died on the scene.
Officials did not immediately identify the man.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in Caddo Parish
-
Underground pipe repaired following 2 On Your Side report
-
DEMCO says they are prepared to respond should severe weather cause power...
-
EBR Parish clearing drainage structures ahead of severe weather
-
Metro Council set to discuss new garbage collection contract Wednesday