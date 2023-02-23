At least one dead after crash on Florida Boulevard early Thursday morning

Photo via Ken Frank

BATON ROUGE - At least one person died in a car crash on Florida Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Florida Boulevard near Monterrey Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. Sources said the coroner's office was called to the scene of the crash and that at least one person had died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Florida eastbound was completely shut down due to the police activity following the crash.