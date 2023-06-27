93°
At least two dead after wreck involving ambulance in Pointe Coupee Parish

June 27, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LABARRE - At least one person died after an ambulance collided with a Coke truck on LA-1. 

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on LA-1 at Deaton Lane. There was at least one fatality. 

It was unclear what caused the crash or whether there was more than one fatality. 

This is a developing story. 

