82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

At least a dozen vehicles damaged after debris littered busy I-10 exit ramp Friday morning

2 hours 1 second ago Friday, May 19 2023 May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 7:52 AM May 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A busy I-10 off-ramp was shut down for some time Friday morning after several cars suffered flat tires and damaged rims due to debris in the roadway. 

The eastbound exit ramp from I-10 to Perkins Road was shut down for almost an hour Friday morning as cars piled up, all ending up with the same fate. 

The affected cars eventually were able to move into the parking lot of a business at the bottom of the exit ramp to have their tires swapped out for spares. 

WBRZ has reached out to the Department of Transportation and Development for more information about what caused the multiple flat tires.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days