At least a dozen cars targeted by burglars in Shenandoah subdivision

BATON ROUGE- Burglars didn't discriminate against who they targeted in the Shenandoah subdivision recently. An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy was among those who was hit by the bandits.



That deputy had his vehicle locked, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Casey Hicks.



"They think there may have been an issue with the hatchback," Hicks said. "Something with the lock on the hatch, but fortunately per our policy he had all of the property secured. So they weren't able to steal any of that."



Kimberly Brumfield's spent the past 34 years living in her Shenandoah home. Friday, she said her husband came face-to-face with the burglars who were captured on her surveillance cameras.



"He jumped up to see what was going on and when he got to the door there were two guys at the car," Brumfield said. "He started banging on it and they ran off."



Brumfield said the deputy who processed the scene told them he had six more homes he had to go to after theirs.



"He took some DNA," Brumfield said.



Hicks said electronics, tablets, loose change and prescription medication were taken by the bandits. Monday, the sheriff's office posted a video of two men appearing to try to get into a vehicle in Shenandoah. Hicks recommended taking all valuables out of your vehicle at night and definitely remove any firearms.



"We work hard for our stuff," Brumfield said. "It's like, get a job. Get your own stuff."