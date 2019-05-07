At least 7 injured in Colorado school shooting

Photo: Denver7

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say at least seven people have been injured in a shooting at a suburban Denver school.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said Tuesday that two suspects have been taken into custody in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

She says there's a possible eighth injury and doesn't believe there are any other shooters, but tactical teams are still searching room by room.

Nicholson-Kluth didn't know if there are fatalities or other details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

She said the shooting started in the middle school area and shots were being fired as officers arrived.

The school is near a sheriff's department substation, and authorities responded quickly. Students were being bused to a nearby recreational center to reunite with their families.