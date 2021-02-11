Latest Weather Blog
At least 6 dead in Texas pileup involving more than 100 cars
FORT WORTH, Texas — At least six people are dead after pileup crash involving more than 100 cars on a busy Texas freeway as a winter storm dropped freezing rain in the southern United States.
Officials reported 65 people were hurt in the collision Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth. Thirty-six of them were taken to hospitals.
Police also set up a reunification center for family members at a community center.
Update on incident below out in #FortWorth, it is STILL closed. If you're stuck in traffic or this is part of your morning commute, you'll likely be stuck for a while. This is involving several individuals and vehicles. ALT routes below. @News8Daybreak @wfaa #Iamup #DFWTraffic https://t.co/pEJxvSM4Ye pic.twitter.com/ghLWOu8fw0— TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) February 11, 2021
Farther south, in Austin, more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road, and one person was injured, emergency officials said.
Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.
More than 125,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning, largely in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.
Meanwhile, officials in central Kentucky were urging people to stay home due to icy conditions.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state offices would be closed due to the weather. He declared a state of emergency, which he said would free up funding and help agencies coordinate as they respond to reports of slick roads and downed power lines.
Crews were responding to numerous calls of downed icy tree limbs and power lines, Lexington police said in a tweet that urged people not to travel “unless absolutely necessary.”
