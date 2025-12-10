Latest Weather Blog
At least 348 killed, thousands injured in earthquake near Iran-Iraq border
At least 348 people were killed and over 6,000 injured in Iran in a powerful earthquake that struck the Iran-Iraq border region Sunday, Iran's state-run news agency reports.
ABC News reports that Iranian state television said at least 341 deaths and more than 5,900 people injured. Officials in Iraq said at least seven people had died there and over 500 had been injured there.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded that the 7.3-magnitude quake struck around 19 miles from the Iraqi city of Halabjah, at a depth of 14 miles.
According to the USGS, there were two smaller quakes in the area after the 1:18 p.m. ET quake: a 5.3-magnitude quake at 1:29 p.m. ET at a depth of six miles, and a 4.5-magnitude quake at 4:33 p.m. ET, also at a depth of 6 miles.
ABC reports in the city of Ghasr-e Shirin, near the Iraq border, at least six people have died, said governor Faramarz Akbari, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
In Iraq's Kurdistan region, the health department in the city of Darbandikhan said that three people had died and 40 people had been wounded. The manager of the Derbandikhan dam told ABC News surface cracks were visible on the dam and that people near the Sirwan River there had been warned to leave as a precaution.
At least 100 people have been injured across Iraqi Kurdistan.
