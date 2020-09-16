83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
At least 22 injured in Austin as two cranes collide

1 hour 11 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 September 16, 2020 11:46 AM September 16, 2020 in News
Source: CNN/KVUE
By: WBRZ Staff

AUSTIN, Texas - At least 22 people were injured after two cranes collided in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning, CNN reports.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted about the incident around 10:40 a.m.

Local ABC affiliate station KVUE says the two cranes collided and became entangled near the Mueller Development just east of Interstate 35.

The 22 injured were workers at the site, EMS officials said in a news conference, and most of their injuries occurred as they were trying to flee the area. 

The collision occurred in the Mueller community of northeast Austin, near a park, children's hospital, apartment complex and shopping center.

