At least 2 detained at alien festival in desert

1 hour 14 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 September 20, 2019 10:31 AM September 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HIKO, Nev. (AP) - At least two people were detained by local sheriff's deputies at a gate to Area 51 in Nevada after an estimated 75 people gathered at the site early Friday.
  
A weekend gathering is happening in the desert after an internet hoax posted in June invited people to "storm" the once-secret military installation. The place is the focus of popular lore about government studies of extraterrestrial life and space aliens.
  
It wasn't immediately clear if a woman who began ducking under al gate and a man who urinated nearby were arrested after the crowd gathered about 3 a.m.
  
An Associated Press photographer saw both escorted away by deputies. A sheriff's dispatcher declined to comment.
  
Sheriff Kerry Lee was scheduled to speak to the media later in the morning.
  
