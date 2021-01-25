At least 100 cats & dogs rescued from dead woman's home

ST. FRANCISVILLE - At least a dozen more cats and dogs came into the Point Coupee Parish animal shelter Monday after a gruesome discovery over the weekend.

Shelter directors Stacie Mcknight says they received a call to help after a woman in St. Francisville died, leaving behind at least 50 dogs. When they arrived they found it was much worse than they expected.

“It’s just a really big on-take and it’s even bigger when it’s not your parish and you’re helping,” she said.

There was feces and urine everywhere, even a few dead animals. At least 75 dogs and 30 cats have been rescued so far, all with health issues and psychological trauma.

“They’ve never walked on a leash. They’ve never had a collar. Most of them have never been held. They’re not going to understand not to potty on the couch. Most of them don’t understand to eat on a bowl. They have a pack mentality, and we have to go back and try and reprogram that for all these dogs”

McKnight says although her heart breaks for the animals, she wants the public to remember that the woman who died was subjected to the same conditions the animals lived in and was likely neglected herself.

“It is sad. But we still have to remember that there is a person that lost their life in this, and we need to be cognizant of that thought also. If anybody leaves with anything from this case, I hope they leave with the thought of go check on your extended family.”

The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed, since the woman is no longer living. They could not provide any more information on her death.

If you'd like to donate, you can learn how here: https://www.facebook.com/pointecoupeeparishanimalrescue