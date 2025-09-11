72°
At least 1 injured in stabbing on Gardere Ln.

8 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, September 13 2016 Sep 13, 2016 September 13, 2016 8:57 PM September 13, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE -At least one person was injured in a stabbing on Gardere Ln.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in between Old Hermitage Rd. and GSRI Ave.

Police responded to a fight at the shopping center on Gardere. According to officials, one man was stabbed multiple times and transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition is believed to be stable. 

A WBRZ photographer saw another man taken to the hospital from the scene. The second person's condition is unknown at this time.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

