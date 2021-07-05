87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

At least 1 dead in fatal shooting on North Harco Dr.

42 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, July 05 2021 Jul 5, 2021 July 05, 2021 11:23 AM July 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal shooting Monday morning on North Harco Drive.

Officials say at least one male is pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been revealed.

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days