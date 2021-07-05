87°
Latest Weather Blog
At least 1 dead in fatal shooting on North Harco Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal shooting Monday morning on North Harco Drive.
Officials say at least one male is pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim's identity has not yet been revealed.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers could see veto session by mid July as Governor Edwards wishes...
-
Downtown full of people as Fireworks on the Mississippi comes back to...
-
Kenilworth parade rolls through rain
-
Baton Rouge businesses expect surge of customers for Fourth of July celebrations
-
'I felt like it was time to take a stand,' Baton Rouge...