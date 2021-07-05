89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead in shooting on North Harco Dr.

2 hours 3 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, July 05 2021 Jul 5, 2021 July 05, 2021 11:23 AM July 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal shooting Monday morning on North Harco Drive.

Authorities said a man was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

