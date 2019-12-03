47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Asylum seekers protest at ICE jail in Louisiana

2 hours 25 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 December 03, 2019 9:18 PM December 03, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WINNFIELD, La. (AP) - Asylum seekers detained at an immigration jail in northern Louisiana are refusing to move into their cells in what their families say is a protest of their prolonged detention.
  
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Tuesday that there was an ongoing protest at the Winn Correctional Center in rural Winnfield. Spokesman Bryan Cox said ICE supervisors are on site.
  
Yuritza Rivera is married to a Cuban asylum seeker detained at Winn who has been in ICE custody seven months. She says he told her some detainees were sleeping outside in the prison yard. Some have inscribed towels and bedsheets with the word “libertad,” Spanish for liberty.
  
Winn detains up to 1,500 men and is one of at least eight jails in Louisiana since last year to start holding immigrant detainees.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days