74°
Latest Weather Blog
Astronaut shares breathtaking photo of Louisiana from space
Baton Rouge - NASA astronaut Jessica Meir shared a breathtaking photo of the Louisiana Gulf Coast from Space Tuesday.
The photo was taken from the International Space Station. Meir has been in space since Sept. 2019 and was part of the first all-female spacewalk.
The #Mississippi River delta looking like somebody spilled their watercolors. That’s #NewOrleans nestled up on Lake Pontchartrain to the right of center, and #BatonRouge up above the lake. #Louisiana #EarthArt pic.twitter.com/rRuMhvgftX— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) February 11, 2020