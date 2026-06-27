81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption voters approve proposals for fire protection, streets

1 hour 39 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 9:33 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE – Assumption Parish voters on Saturday approved a property tax to raise $1.235 million a year for fire protection, complete but unofficial results say.

The vote was 77% to 23%. The 5-mill property tax on the ballot is set to expire in 10 years.

Around Labadieville, the Road Lighting District No. 1 sought to renew a 15-mill property tax worth $160,000 a year for street lights. The proposal passed 66% to 34%.

And in Napoleonville, voters approved a 7.02-,ill property tax to raise $20,400 for street improvements and “any other lawful purpose.” The vote was 67% to 33%.

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days