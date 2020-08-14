Assumption schools find glitch in virtual learning system

ASSUMPTION- Students in Assumption Parish returned to school on Thursday, Aug. 13. In the new hybrid learning model brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, some students went back to campus while others struggled to log on for virtual lessons.

The school system announced to social media early Thursday that officials reported a regional outage that was affecting their internet and phone usage, halting students from attending their first day of virtual classes.

“Some virtual students in grades 6-12 using the Edgenuity system may be experiencing problems logging in. We are aware that there is a problem, and the company is working hard to correct the issue. We hope to have this issue resolved between now and Monday. We ask that you try logging in each day between now and Monday, and if you can’t get in by Monday, please contact us. Students who cannot log in between now and Monday will not be marked absent. This issue is not related to the network and phone outage. We are very sorry for this inconvenience,” officials said.

Later in the day around 7 p.m., the school system announced the reason for the outage but was unsure of an exact timeline of that repair.

"Internet/Phone Outage Update: It has been discovered that a backbone fiber optic transport line has been damaged and needs repairing. We have not been given a timeline on the repair, only that the owner of the damaged line us working diligently to restore it. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we wait for our services to be restored," officials said.

On Friday morning, school officials noted that the online problems are two non-related issues. Assumption's service outage does not affect its virtual platform. Its virtual platform issues are being handled by its software partner, and the school system's service outage is being handled by its service provider.