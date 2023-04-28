Latest Weather Blog
Assumption's former Chamber of Commerce chief pleads guilty to indecency, voyeurism
NAPOLEONVILLE - A former head of the Assumption Parish Chamber of Commerce pleaded guilty Friday to multiple charges Friday after prosecutors alleged he filmed unknowing minors and adults in a public restroom.
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney said Seth Glenn Breaux, 28, of Pierre Part pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of video voyeurism.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office had said last April that Breaux "videoed minors as they used the restroom" at a business in Napoleonville.
When authorities responded to the business April 26, 2022, Breaux had already left the scene. A statement from the district attorney Friday said, after receiving a complaint April 26, 2022, investigators recovered digital evidence at Breaux's home that linked him to videos of two male juveniles and two male adults.
Breaux was previously arrested in 2020 for allegedly filming a man in the public restroom of Fred's Highway 30 truck stop in St. Gabriel. The status of his case in not immediately known Friday.
The Advocate reported in 2020 that Breaux was arrested for additional, unrelated video voyeurism charges relating to an incident at Tanger Outlet mall in Gonzales. His case in Ascension Parish was not prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.
Breaux's sentencing for his Assumption Parish case is tentatively set for June 28.
In 2019, Breaux ran for Assumpion Parish Clerk and finished fourth in a four-person race.
