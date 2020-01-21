50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Assumption Parish sheriff warns residents of phone scam

ASSUMPTION PARISH- The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office received several reports of locals falling victim to a phone scam.

Sheriff Leland Falcon says the calls and texts direct recipients to purchase a fund card from 'religious organizations of the parish' by submitting credit card information to the number via call or text.

Authorities advise residents to contact the organization directly that is requesting funds to confirm that the request is real.

