Assumption Parish residents renew property tax for Council on Aging

Tuesday, November 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — Voters in Assumption Parish voted Tuesday to renew a property tax benefiting the local Council on Aging. 

The 3.5-mill tax renewal is expected to raise $767,750 per year over the next 10 years. 

The ballot issue was the only item to be considered in the parish other than statewide contests and a congressional race.

